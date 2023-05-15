GJFD responds to fire at Super 8

Fire at Super 8.
Fire at Super 8.((KKCO/KJCT))
By Cristian Sida
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 4:40 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Saturday, Grand Junction Fire Department responded to a commercial structure fire at the Super 8 hotel at 728 horizon drive at 3:38 a.m.

Arriving fire crews found an active fire in the laundry room and extinguished the flames before they spread to other parts of the hotel.

Firefighters searched the building to ensure all guests and staff were evacuated and to verify the fire had not spread.

There are no known injuries. The origin and cause of the fire are under investigation.

