Road closures in Palisade

PALISADE, Colo. (KKCO) - In Palisade, Union Pacific Railroad is starting work on railroad crossings throughout the town starting May 16. That means road closures. On May 16-17, Elberta Avenue will close at 6:00 a.m., and a detour will be set up on 1st Street to Kluge or Main Street.

On May 17-19, crews will work on 37 1/10 Road, and on May 19-20, Bower Street will close.

Finally, on June 2-3, work will begin on Main Street.

