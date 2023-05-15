Road closures in Palisade

We’ve been preparing drivers for some changes in Lexington.
We've been preparing drivers for some changes in Lexington.(MGN)
By Cristian Sida
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 3:07 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PALISADE, Colo. (KKCO) - In Palisade, Union Pacific Railroad is starting work on railroad crossings throughout the town starting May 16. That means road closures. On May 16-17, Elberta Avenue will close at 6:00 a.m., and a detour will be set up on 1st Street to Kluge or Main Street.

On May 17-19, crews will work on 37 1/10 Road, and on May 19-20, Bower Street will close.

Finally, on June 2-3, work will begin on Main Street.

