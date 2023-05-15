Vice Media files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the latest in a string of digital media setbacks

Vice Media has filed for bankruptcy.
Vice Media has filed for bankruptcy.(Source: Vice Media Group)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:32 AM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Vice Media is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, the latest digital media company to falter after a meteoric rise.

Vice said Monday that it has agreed to sell its assets to a consortium of lenders — Fortress Investment Group, Soros Fund Management and Monroe Capital — in exchange for $225 million in credit. Other parties will also be able to submit bids.

The company expects the sale to conclude in the next two to three months. During the process, Vice’s media brands will continue to produce content and the company will keep paying its employees and vendors, according to a Monday press release.

In a prepared statement, Vice co-CEOs Bruce Dixon and Hozefa Lokhandwala said the “accelerated court-supervised sale process” will strengthen the company and position it for long-term growth, “thereby safeguarding the kind of authentic journalism and content creation that makes VICE such a trusted brand for young people and such a valued partner to brands, agencies and platforms.”

Vice assets and liabilities worth between $500 million and $1 billion, according to Monday’s filing.

The bankruptcy filing arrives just weeks after the company announced it would cancel its flagship “Vice News Tonight” program amid a wave of layoffs — which was expected to impact more than 100 employees in the company’s 1,500-person workforce, the Wall Street Journal reported. The company also said it would end its Vice World News brand.

Monday’s filing also comes amid a wider surge of media layoffs and closures across the industry — including job cuts at Gannett, NPR, the Washington Post and more over recent months. In April, BuzzFeed Inc. announced that its Pulitzer Prize winning digital media outlet BuzzFeed News was being shut down as part of a cost-cutting drive by its corporate parent.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Shore 5th grader to have her stomach removed
11-year-old to have stomach removed after diagnosis of rare stomach cancer
Mesa County Fairgrounds
Accident on Mesa County Fairgrounds
veteran
Honor ceremony for biker killed in Clifton
Palisade High School
Bus route 72 and all classes at Palisade High School are canceled today
Richard Vandervelde
Former Grand Junction man pleads guilty to killing his mother

Latest News

Community hall closes, leaving some discouraged
River levels will be on the increase this week as warmer air melts more snowpack and heavy rain...
Western Slope River Flooding Update - May 15, 2023
D51 principals draft letter
D51 increasing police presence at schools today due to threats
Montrose County School District Logo
Montrose County School District responds to threat