CDOT's largest seat belt enforcement periods begins

Click it or Ticket
Click it or Ticket(Source: MGN)
By Cristian Sida
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 7:05 PM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Monday Colorado Department of Transportation starts its May Mobilization seat belt enforcement period as part of the click it or ticket campaign.

Heighten DUI enforcement starts next week as part of “The Heat is On” campaign leading up to Memorial Day.

According to CDOT, Colorado’s seat belt use rate is 87 percent, below the national average of 91.6 percent. Last year, 2,755 drivers across the state were issued seat belt citations during “Click It or Ticket” enforcement periods. Fines for not using a seat belt start at $65, and parents and caregivers caught with an unbuckled child can receive a minimum fine of $82.

