Gov Polis vetoes wolf management delay measure

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Earlier today Gov. Jared Polis vetoed SB23-256, a bill that could have delayed wolf restoration in Colorado. In 2020, Coloradans went to the ballot box and chose to begin the process of restoring wolves to the state by the end of 2023.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife recently finalized their agency’s Wolf Restoration and Management Plan and is continuing to work with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to finalize an additional regulation, called a “10(j) rule”, by December of this year. The 10(j) rule provides the state with more flexibility in how it manages wolves. It would allow stockgrowers to use lethal force to protect their livestock.

Polis said he supports the state continuing to work with the feds to reintroduce wolves under a 10j rule. But he goes on to say the measure is unnecessary and undermines the voters’ intent when they voted to reintroduce gray wolves.

