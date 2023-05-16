Grand Rivers Pet of the Week
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 10:17 AM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Angel is a super friendly and affectionate Lab/Pitbull mix with the cutest block head. He loves to ask for lots of pets. He is medium energy and would do well in a home with another dog or older kids.
Adoptable NOW and at the event:
Chow Down Pet Supplies
2500 Broadway St, Unit H, Grand Junction, CO
Sat 5/20/23 from 10am-12:30pm
Dog adoption fee: $160 CASH only please
Seriously interested in adopting a Grand Rivers Humane cat or dog? Complete an adoption application here.
