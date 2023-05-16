Lego reveals 3,981-piece Batman Batcave shadow box set

For $400, you can soon build the Batcave out of Legos.
For $400, you can soon build the Batcave out of Legos.(Lego)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 1:04 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Holy Legos, Batman!

A Batcave - Shadow Box Lego set will hit the shelves on June 8.

The Lego Company said it will allow users to reconstruct the superhero’s headquarters, with the design taken from the 1992 film “Batman Returns.”

The Lego set contains 3,981 pieces and is made for adults.

For $400, you can soon build the Batcave out of Legos.
For $400, you can soon build the Batcave out of Legos.(Lego)

It has moveable parts, a Batmobile, and seven mini-figures of characters like the Penguin and Catwoman.

The company said it will cost about $400.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Shore 5th grader to have her stomach removed
11-year-old to have stomach removed after diagnosis of rare stomach cancer
Mesa County Fairgrounds
Accident on Mesa County Fairgrounds
Palisade High School
Bus route 72 and all classes at Palisade High School are canceled today
Richard Vandervelde
Former Grand Junction man pleads guilty to killing his mother
According to police, the suspect was driving 52 mph in a 30 mph zone.
Police: DUI suspect in Colorado tried to switch seats with his dog when pulled over

Latest News

FILE - The YouTube app is displayed on an iPad in Baltimore on March 20, 2018. YouTube is great...
YouTube’s recommendations send violent and graphic gun videos to 9-year-olds, study finds
Save money on your monthly utilities
Save money on your monthly utilities
Save money on your monthly utilities
Investigators in New Mexico have yet to identify the gunman in a fatal random shooting spree....
Investigators looks for motive in New Mexico shooting spree
Gregory Becker, former CEO of Silicon Valley Bank, testifies to a Senate Banking, Housing, and...
Bank execs blame panicked depositors for Silicon Valley, Signature failures, but senators blame them