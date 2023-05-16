Mircomobility program launches in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Getting around Grand Junction and even Mesa County takes on a new two-wheeled twist. Motorized scooter rentals are now a reality.

The new e-scooter micro-mobility has been unveiled. All you need is the smart phone app and a credit or debit card. The 18-month pilot program operated by Bird and Lime offers an app that can be purchased on Apple or Google Play.

All the information about the scooters and the program can be found on the app, including where you can access, park, and ride scooters.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.