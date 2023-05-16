St. Mary’s Medical Center earns Leapfrog ‘A’ for quality and safety

St. Mary's Medical Center
St. Mary's Medical Center((KKCO/KJCT))
By Cristian Sida
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:09 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - St. Mary’s Medical Center received an “A” grade for 2023 from the national Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade survey. This is the 12th consecutive “A” grade for St. Mary’s.

“This is a reflection of our caregivers who consistently put the wellbeing of our patients first,” said St. Mary’s President Bryan Johnson. “As an organization, we recognize how vital it is that we empower people to seek opportunities to improve the safety of our patients, caregivers and visitors.”

According to the medical center, the Leapfrog Group is a nonprofit, independent organization that reviews hospitals across the country using more than 30 national performance safety measures to determine their grade.

The survey considered anything that could bring possible harm to patients, such as infections, medical errors, accidents, or injuries. The Leapfrog survey also examines the systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm in the first place.

St Mary’s states caregivers at the hospital, now part of Intermountain Health, are continually training for all aspects of patient safety in healthcare.

To see the full Leapfrog list of hospitals and their grade, click here.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Shore 5th grader to have her stomach removed
11-year-old to have stomach removed after diagnosis of rare stomach cancer
Mesa County Fairgrounds
Accident on Mesa County Fairgrounds
Palisade High School
Bus route 72 and all classes at Palisade High School are canceled today
Richard Vandervelde
Former Grand Junction man pleads guilty to killing his mother
According to police, the suspect was driving 52 mph in a 30 mph zone.
Police: DUI suspect in Colorado tried to switch seats with his dog when pulled over

Latest News

Picture from BLM Fire Colorado Facebook page showing a prescribed burns that was conducted on...
Steamboat Rocks prescribed burn planned
CPS: When your daydream turns into a nightmare
grpotw
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week
grpotw
Grand Rivers pet of the week