U.S. Rep Boebert files for divorce

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert, (R) CO 3rd District, announced she and her husband plan to divorce.

Boebert has said she met her husband Jayson when she was just 16 years old. The couple welcomed their first child, Tyler, when she was 18.

Boebert’s office issued this statement, “It is with a heavy weight on my heart that I have filed for divorce from my husband. I am grateful for our years of marriage together and for our beautiful children, all of whom deserve privacy and love as we work through this process. I’ve always been faithful in my marriage, and I believe strongly in marriage, which makes this announcement that much more difficult. This is truly about irreconcilable differences. I do not intend to discuss this matter any further in public out of respect for our children and will continue to work hard to represent the people of Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.”

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.