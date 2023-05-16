U.S. Rep Boebert files for divorce

Asks for privacy for family
Lauren Boebert.
Lauren Boebert.(House Creative Services/MGN)
By Cyndy Koures
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 3:20 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert, (R) CO 3rd District, announced she and her husband plan to divorce.

Boebert has said she met her husband Jayson when she was just 16 years old. The couple welcomed their first child, Tyler, when she was 18.

Boebert’s office issued this statement, “It is with a heavy weight on my heart that I have filed for divorce from my husband. I am grateful for our years of marriage together and for our beautiful children, all of whom deserve privacy and love as we work through this process. I’ve always been faithful in my marriage, and I believe strongly in marriage, which makes this announcement that much more difficult. This is truly about irreconcilable differences. I do not intend to discuss this matter any further in public out of respect for our children and will continue to work hard to represent the people of Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.”

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Shore 5th grader to have her stomach removed
11-year-old to have stomach removed after diagnosis of rare stomach cancer
Mesa County Fairgrounds
Accident on Mesa County Fairgrounds
Palisade High School
Bus route 72 and all classes at Palisade High School are canceled today
Richard Vandervelde
Former Grand Junction man pleads guilty to killing his mother
According to police, the suspect was driving 52 mph in a 30 mph zone.
Police: DUI suspect in Colorado tried to switch seats with his dog when pulled over

Latest News

Luna, a Grey Wolf, was 12 years old.
Gov Polis vetoes wolf management delay measure
Picture from BLM Fire Colorado Facebook page showing a prescribed burns that was conducted on...
Steamboat Rocks prescribed burn planned
CPS: When your daydream turns into a nightmare
St. Mary's Medical Center
St. Mary’s Medical Center earns Leapfrog ‘A’ for quality and safety