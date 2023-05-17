1500 5th graders across the western slope spend some fun in the sun

Water festival
Water festival(KKCO/KJCT)
By Kyrsten McBrayer
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:38 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - 1500 5th graders across the western slope joined together to learn more about the importance of water in communities.

The festival used to be hosted at Colorado Mesa University, but has since moved to Los Colonias.

Ute water collaborates with the city of Grand Junction, Clifton Water District, and f40 other presenters in order to host the event.

5th graders spend a lot of time in the classroom learning about water and the water cycle.

The festival allows for kids to interact with experts in water related fields who provide hands on learning at each different station.

Each class will learn a variety of topics from water scarcity, the effects of droughts, and the water treatment process.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Shore 5th grader to have her stomach removed
11-year-old to have stomach removed after diagnosis of rare stomach cancer
Mesa County Fairgrounds
Accident on Mesa County Fairgrounds
Palisade High School
Bus route 72 and all classes at Palisade High School are canceled today
According to police, the suspect was driving 52 mph in a 30 mph zone.
Police: DUI suspect in Colorado tried to switch seats with his dog when pulled over
Richard Vandervelde
Former Grand Junction man pleads guilty to killing his mother

Latest News

Luna, a Grey Wolf, was 12 years old.
Gov Polis vetoes wolf management delay measure
Lauren Boebert.
U.S. Rep Boebert files for divorce
Picture from BLM Fire Colorado Facebook page showing a prescribed burns that was conducted on...
Steamboat Rocks prescribed burn planned
CPS: When your daydream turns into a nightmare