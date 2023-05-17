Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week

Nellie Anne
By Gabriel Gonzalez
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:13 AM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet Nellie Anne!

Nellie Anne is a 13-year-old senior sweetheart looking for a loving place to enjoy her retirement. Nellie has spent the past year in a temporary home after her former owner passed away, and she’s been at Roice-Hurst for several weeks now. Nellie enjoys the company of humans and is happiest when she’s getting gentle pets. She has successfully lived with kids, dogs, and other cats over her lifetime, though likely would prefer a home on the quieter side in her old age. Nellie will make you fall in love with her unique meows, adorable face, and sweet personality.

If you cannot commit to adoption, you can foster. For more information, you can call 970-434-7337.

