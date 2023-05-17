UPDATE: CSP confirms 1 fatality, 5 transferred to the hospital

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - According to CSP, there is 1 fatality along with 5 others being transported to the hospital with some having serious bodily injury. CSP confirming the crash is still being investigated

All of the parties in the vehicle are under the age of 18.

Around 12:30AM a fatal accident happened near K Road in Grand Junction as the vehicle drove off a cliff at an excessive rate of speed.

Colorado State Patrol and Lower Valley Fire Department responded to the scene.

