Wild West Shootout

wild west
By Gabriel Gonzalez
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:40 AM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, the Wild West Shootout is hosting their fourth annual event!

Dennis Clark, said, “were bringing Hitches in from around the nation and some of the top 5/6 from around the world will be here. It’s like seeing 11 Hitches like what you see promoting Budweiser. There will be Clydesdales and Belgian horses being shown.”

Plus, after the show on Saturday, there will be a bump and jump for the kids from 5-8PM. There will also be a mechanical bull, ax throwing, and food trucks in case you get hungry!

If you still need tickets you can scan the QR code below.

Wild west
Wild west(KKCO/KJCT)

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Shore 5th grader to have her stomach removed
11-year-old to have stomach removed after diagnosis of rare stomach cancer
Palisade High School
Bus route 72 and all classes at Palisade High School are canceled today
k road
Fatal accident near K Road in Grand Junction
According to police, the suspect was driving 52 mph in a 30 mph zone.
Police: DUI suspect in Colorado tried to switch seats with his dog when pulled over
Richard Vandervelde
Former Grand Junction man pleads guilty to killing his mother

Latest News

wild west shootout
wild west
RHPOTW
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week
RHPOTW
Nellie Anne
Potential flooding impacts to portions of the Grand Valley as rivers reach certain flood stages.
Western Slope River Flooding Update - May 17, 2023