Man arrested after allegedly firing gun into air on North Ave
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 11:07 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A man is in jail after allegedly firing a gun into the air while wandering North Avenue, police say.
Law enforcement says that the man, identified as 32-year-old Mark Gonzalez, was reported around 2:15 a.m. on May 18, near the 2800 block of North Avenue.
Gonzalez is accused of the following:
- Menacing with a real or simulated weapon
- Possession of weapons by a precious offender
- Reckless endangerment
- Prohibited use of weapons
Authorities said that they do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community. Gonzalez has since been jailed in the Mesa County Detention Facility.
