Western Slope leaders react to veto of SB23-256

By Hannah Hickman
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 9:21 PM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Tuesday, Governor Jared Polis vetoed SB23-256, a bill that would have allowed for management of the gray wolf population.

Now members from the Associated Governments of Northwest Colorado are speaking out. Cody Davis, the chairman for AGNC said the move by Gov. Polis is a slap in the face.

“This was by all accounts, a very reasonable, logical bill to happen, so to hear that the governor has vetoed it, it is rather disappointing. It’s another slap in the face to rural Colorado, because remember, this doesn’t go into urban Colorado, this doesn’t go east of the continental divide.” Davis said.

The proposed 10-J rule would have allowed for rural communities-like the Western Slope, to help mitigate the gray wolf population.

Davis said the vote to reintroduce wolves came down to the number of voters in large cities. He said the 10-J rule was a bipartisan effort to give voters what they wanted while also giving some control to rural communities.

“You [Gov. Polis] govern more than just the I 25 corridor. You also have hundreds of thousands of constituents over here on the Western Slope, who need reasonable cogent legislation as well and this was reasonable and cogent and had bipartisan support.” Davis said, “I think he could have gotten one a lot of favors over here in western Colorado by signing this bill.”

Davis also said the 10-J rule would not change any timeline for wolves to be reintroduced. He also said as of now there are two different types of wolf classifications on the Western Slope-without the 10-J rule it would make managing wolf populations difficult.

“We have endangered, and we have experimental.” Davis said, “We have two classifications of wolves, one that can be managed properly, and one that cannot.”

Davis said the only hope to be able to control the wolf population once it’s reintroduced is for the Fish and Wildlife and federal government to approve the 10-J rule.

