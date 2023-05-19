C-DOT secures contractor for emergency repairs on Highway 133

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Department of Transportation has secured a contractor for emergency repairs on parts of Colorado Highway 133.

Crews will focus on creating a temporary bridge. The bridge would allow motorists to use the highway and crews can start making permanent repairs to that section of highway.

The damage and safety closures are near Somerset, north of Paonia.

The safety closure had been in place since May 2nd, 2023, at from mile marker 14-19. The closure stems from a sinkhole. Severe flooding in the area caused the roadway to collapse.

