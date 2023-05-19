Community Hospital talks spine care services

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Do you have neck or back problems? According to Dr. Peter Shorten from Community Hospital, 80-90% of Americans will have some sort of acute or chronic back pain. So, Dr. Shorten is sharing what Community Hospital offers to help those with this problem.

Dr. Shorten says, “we see a lot of people who may not need surgery, but some of them do, so we see anyone with neck or lower back pain, and sometimes there are surgeries to address those problems and sometimes not.”

