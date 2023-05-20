YouTuber Hank Green shares cancer diagnosis

Hank Green revealed that he has cancer.
Hank Green revealed that he has cancer.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 8:07 AM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - YouTuber Hank Green revealed that he is battling cancer.

The 43-year-old announced his diagnosis with Hodgkin lymphoma in a video Friday morning saying he was diagnosed with the disease after noticing enlarged lymph nodes.

Green said the cancer is considered very treatable.

In a Twitter post, he said he started his first session of chemotherapy soon after the video was released.

Green, who gained popularity through a collaborative YouTube channel with his brother called “Vlogbrothers,” said he is not yet sure how his diagnosis will affect his work.

Hodgkin’s lymphoma is a form of blood cancer that affects the lymphatic system.

According to the American Cancer Society, the five-year relative survival rate for all patients diagnosed with the disease is around 89%.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana authorities say a 19-year-old high school student was killed in a train crash this week.
High school senior set to graduate killed in train crash, officials say
Police say the woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer.
Employee found dead inside Arby’s freezer identified
k road
Fatal accident near K Road in Grand Junction
k road
State patrol says vehicle was stolen in deadly car crash; one teen killed
North Shore 5th grader to have her stomach removed
11-year-old to have stomach removed after diagnosis of rare stomach cancer

Latest News

Alexandra Fountaine, a medical student at Ohio University, poses for a picture in front of the...
More states are requiring patients to give consent for medical students performing pelvic exams
Frank Spatara
Police: Ohio man charged for shooting at another car while driving drunk
FILE - Oklahoma prisons have been locked down.
Oklahoma prisons locked down following unspecified incident in northeastern Oklahoma
The funeral was held for Jordan Neely, the street artist who was strangled on a subway train.
Funeral held for New York City subway rider Jordan Neely