Colorado company introduces self-locking ‘smart gun’

One Colorado-based weapons startup company is trying to reduce the number of firearm deaths.
By KKCO Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 3:26 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KKCO) - One Colorado-based weapons startup is trying to reduce the number of firearm deaths.

Biofire Technologies launched what they call a ‘Smart Gun.’ The concept behind the gun works similarly to a smartphone’s locking device. The weapon will fire normally as long as the user’s fingerprint or face is recognized by the gun’s memory banks.

The self-locking gun would not stop someone who legally bought and registered it.

Biofire Technologies plans to deliver the new product to customers next year.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer.
Employee found dead inside Arby’s freezer identified
Indiana authorities say a 19-year-old high school student was killed in a train crash this week.
High school senior set to graduate killed in train crash, officials say
k road
Fatal accident near K Road in Grand Junction
k road
State patrol says vehicle was stolen in deadly car crash; one teen killed
SUV and motorcycle crash
29 Road and Patterson motorcycle accident

Latest News

FILE - People attend a news conference on Lake Mead at Hoover Dam, April 11, 2023, near Boulder...
Explainer: What does the latest Colorado River proposal mean for California, Arizona, Nevada?
Delta County officials urge caution around Colorado's spring runoff
Delta County officials urging caution around streams and rivers
Canadian wildfires bury Front Range in smoke
Smoke impacts Colorado as wildfires burn in Canada
Gov. Polis signs clean energy bill
Colorado Governor advances bill for the use of clean hydrogen