Pedestrian hit by driver on 28 Road and North Avenue

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - At approximately 10:30 p.m. last night, a pedestrian was hit by a driver on 28 Road and North Avenue.

We were told by our crew that the pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries. The driver was taken into custody suspected of drunk driving.

Grand Junction Police Department is investigating.

We will keep you updated online and on-air once new information is released.

