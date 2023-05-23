Pedestrian hit by driver on 28 Road and North Avenue

By Bruclyn Tribble
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:47 AM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - At approximately 10:30 p.m. last night, a pedestrian was hit by a driver on 28 Road and North Avenue.

We were told by our crew that the pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries. The driver was taken into custody suspected of drunk driving.

Grand Junction Police Department is investigating.

We will keep you updated online and on-air once new information is released.

