UPDATE: motorcylcist from weekend crash pronounced dead

SUV and motorcycle crash
SUV and motorcycle crash(David Jones)
By Gabriel Gonzalez
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:39 AM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - New information this afternoon, the Grand Junction Police Department saying the motorcyclist from the crash that happened on 29 Road and Patterson is pronounced dead.

The crash happened on Saturday night around 9:30PM. The Mesa County Coroner’s office will release the name of the motorcyclist once the appropriate notifications have been made.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer.
Employee found dead inside Arby’s freezer identified
Indiana authorities say a 19-year-old high school student was killed in a train crash this week.
High school senior set to graduate killed in train crash, officials say
k road
Fatal accident near K Road in Grand Junction
k road
State patrol says vehicle was stolen in deadly car crash; one teen killed
SUV and motorcycle crash
29 Road and Patterson motorcycle accident

Latest News

A photo taken by CDOT staff on May 3 shows the Dolores River flowing underneath a bridge on...
Grand Junction Fire Department talks water and river safety
Grand Junction Fire Department
Some slow improvements are starting to show up on some forecast river levels by the weekend and...
Western Slope River Flooding Update - May 23, 2023
GRPOTW
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week