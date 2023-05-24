Applications open now for new Ebike ownership program

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Today applications open for the new work ownership program for Ebikes. The city of Grand Junction received a grant totaling $134,000 from Colorado’s energy office in hopes of to see the lessoning of greenhouse gas emission and help the city understand how transportation affects households. 40 people will receive an Ebike for free.

There are requirements for those wishing to apply. Recipients of the Ebike must work or live in the Horizon drive Business Improvement district or Downtown Development Authority boundary. This is reserved for individuals who make $46,000 a year or less.

The city tells us 30% of emissions in Grand Junction stem from transportation, they say Ebikes could lower that number. Officials say it can also improve the health and well being of residents. There is a larger focus, aside from lowering emissions. The city say’s they want to study how these bikes work in and for our community.

Data from the bikes will be securely tracked with the National Renewable Energy Lab, which the city hopes will help them understand the effects of Ebikes.

Applicants will be required to submit their address and proof of income. It’s important to act fast, as the recipients of the 40 Ebikes will be selected on a first come first serve basis.

The program will run for one year after the initial launch date and will feature participant surveys at tow, four, and six month intervals. Applications can be dropped off at City Hall, Foodbank of the Rockies, Downtown Development Authority, Horizon Business Improvement, and Visit GJ. You can also apply online by visiting the city’s website, applications are in Spanish and English.

