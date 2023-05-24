CDOT offering free shuttle for people impacted by Highway 133 closure

PAONIA, Colo. (KKCO) - If you need to get across Highway 133 anytime soon, you’re in luck. Starting Wednesday, the Colorado Department of Transportation will run three free shuttles to assist commuters needing transportation from the North Fork Valley to the Roaring Fork Valley.

There are two pick up and drop off locations:

Paonia: Located at the Paonia Town Park.

Carbondale: The RFTA Carbondale Park-and-Ride

The shuttles will not operate on Memorial Day.

Crews are still working on building a temporary bridge after a safety closure was enacted on May 2 due to significant road damage.

