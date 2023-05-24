CDOT offering free shuttle for people impacted by Highway 133 closure

The shuttles are meant to help commuters from areas impacted by the damage and closure of Highway 133.
By KKCO Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:09 PM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAONIA, Colo. (KKCO) - If you need to get across Highway 133 anytime soon, you’re in luck. Starting Wednesday, the Colorado Department of Transportation will run three free shuttles to assist commuters needing transportation from the North Fork Valley to the Roaring Fork Valley.

There are two pick up and drop off locations:

  • Paonia: Located at the Paonia Town Park.
  • Carbondale: The RFTA Carbondale Park-and-Ride

The shuttles will not operate on Memorial Day.

Crews are still working on building a temporary bridge after a safety closure was enacted on May 2 due to significant road damage.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer.
Employee found dead inside Arby’s freezer identified
Indiana authorities say a 19-year-old high school student was killed in a train crash this week.
High school senior set to graduate killed in train crash, officials say
k road
Fatal accident near K Road in Grand Junction
k road
State patrol says vehicle was stolen in deadly car crash; one teen killed
SUV and motorcycle crash
UPDATE: motorcylcist from weekend crash pronounced dead

Latest News

CORE Act reintroduced again with changes
CORE Act reintroduced again with changes
Vail man drowns in Glenwood Canyon
Vail man drowns in Glenwood Canyon
District 51 ratifies new contract with Mesa Valley Education Association
District 51 ratifies new contract with Mesa Valley Education Association
Colorado Attorney General sues telecom company over robocalls