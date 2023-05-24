District 51 ratifies new contract with Mesa Valley Education Association

The new contract passed with unanimous approval.
By KKCO Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:07 PM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) -The District 51 Board of Directors has ratified a new contract with the Mesa Valley Education Association, voting with unanimous approval Tuesday night.

One of the largest parts of the new contract is teacher salary. According to the district, base teacher’s salaries will start around $47,000 a year. Teachers with masters degrees will get close to $51,000 to start.

District staff will be eligible for an approximately seven percent cost-of-living adjustment. There will also be a guaranteed minimum increase of $2,400 for teachers, but the cost-of-living adjustment will cover other staff.

The Mesa Valley Education Association membership originally ratified the agreement on May 19.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer.
Employee found dead inside Arby’s freezer identified
Indiana authorities say a 19-year-old high school student was killed in a train crash this week.
High school senior set to graduate killed in train crash, officials say
k road
Fatal accident near K Road in Grand Junction
k road
State patrol says vehicle was stolen in deadly car crash; one teen killed
SUV and motorcycle crash
UPDATE: motorcylcist from weekend crash pronounced dead

Latest News

CORE Act reintroduced again with changes
CORE Act reintroduced again with changes
CDOT offering free shuttle for people impacted by Highway 133 closure
CDOT offering free shuttle for people impacted by Highway 133 closure
Vail man drowns in Glenwood Canyon
Vail man drowns in Glenwood Canyon
Colorado Attorney General sues telecom company over robocalls