Arrest made at McDonalds on North Avenue

arrest at mcdonalds on north avenue
arrest at mcdonalds on north avenue(David Jones)
By Bruclyn Tribble
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:17 AM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Just before midnight reports came in about a man threatening people with a gun in the drive-thru at McDonalds on North Avenue.

We were told from our crew on the scene the man was waving the gun at drivers in the drive-thru. The Grand Junction Police showed up and removed the woman and the man out of the vehicle. After a short time they released the woman. The man was taken into custody for felony menacing.

No injuries were reported.

Once we have more information we will keep you updated online and on-air.

