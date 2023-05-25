Bus ride into JUCO with Shelton State

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Shelton State Buccaneers are back in Grand Junction for the Junior College World Series.

The Bucs, out of Tuscaloosa, Ala, last made it in 2021, but are still looking for their first title. They are 9-10 all time at the JUCO World Series.

The Bucs took the South District in a win-or-go-home game against the Wallace Governors.

Shelton State brings a couple notable players to the tournament. Two Tuscaloosa natives, Left-handed pitcher Tate Robertson, and Right-handed pitcher Bodie Vail lead the Bucs from the mound, combining for 17 wins on the season.

Left-handed pitcher Hunter Merrick has found success locking up wins for the Bucs, he has nine saves on the year, good for the fifth most in NJCAA D1.

We sent our own Alabama Native, Zach Webster to get to know this year’s Bucs squad on their way into Grand Junction.

