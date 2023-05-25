Grand Junction works to get rid of uncontrollable weeds

Grand Junction officials works with residents to keep properties clear of unmanageable weeds.
The city of Grand Junction has a general code that weeds above 6 inches need to be cut down to 3 inches off the ground.
By Melissa Wright
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 2:38 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A wet spring in Grand Junction is causing an unruly number of weeds to sprout. City officials are offering guidance on weed management through the weed abatement program. The city of Grand Junction has a general code that weeds above 6 inches need to be cut down to 3 inches off the ground.

According to code enforcement officers, they are reporting to scene after receiving a complaint. Finding a violation, starts off with a seven day warning. If the weeds are not cut within the seven days, residents will receive an administrative fine that costs $150 and another 7 days to get rid of the weeds. If after 7 days, compliance has been met, the fine gets reduce to $50. If not, the resident will receive an abate notice. This gives the city permission, to cut the weeds off of your property. The abate notice could cost anywhere from $300 to $600 depending on the contractor the city hires.

Grand Junction police department, encourages citizens to communicate with them when it comes to compliance.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana authorities say a 19-year-old high school student was killed in a train crash this week.
High school senior set to graduate killed in train crash, officials say
Police say the woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer.
Employee found dead inside Arby’s freezer identified
SUV and motorcycle crash
UPDATE: motorcylcist from weekend crash pronounced dead
arrest at mcdonalds on north avenue
Arrest made at McDonalds on North Avenue
SUV and motorcycle crash
29 Road and Patterson motorcycle accident

Latest News

RHPOTW
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week
RHPOTW
Western Slope River Flooding Update - May 25, 2023
arrest at mcdonalds on north avenue
Arrest made at McDonalds on North Avenue