Grand Junction works to get rid of uncontrollable weeds

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A wet spring in Grand Junction is causing an unruly number of weeds to sprout. City officials are offering guidance on weed management through the weed abatement program. The city of Grand Junction has a general code that weeds above 6 inches need to be cut down to 3 inches off the ground.

According to code enforcement officers, they are reporting to scene after receiving a complaint. Finding a violation, starts off with a seven day warning. If the weeds are not cut within the seven days, residents will receive an administrative fine that costs $150 and another 7 days to get rid of the weeds. If after 7 days, compliance has been met, the fine gets reduce to $50. If not, the resident will receive an abate notice. This gives the city permission, to cut the weeds off of your property. The abate notice could cost anywhere from $300 to $600 depending on the contractor the city hires.

Grand Junction police department, encourages citizens to communicate with them when it comes to compliance.

