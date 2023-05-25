Hiker rescued via helicopter from Mt. Garfield

Hiker rescued via helicopter from Mt. Garfield
By KKCO Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:16 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A reminder from western Colorado first responders — if you’re enjoying a day outdoors, be prepared.

Crews from Palisade Fire, Clifton Fire, and Mesa County Search and Rescue responded to a medical emergency on Mount Garfield Tuesday.

A Care Flight helicopter landed near Mount Garfield to assist.

The condition of the victim is currently unknown, but first responders wanted to remind people to take adequate gear, food, and water if you plan to be out and about.

