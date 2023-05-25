Special mud prepped for JUCO baseballs

Special mud prepped for JUCO baseballs
Special mud prepped for JUCO baseballs(KKCO)
By KKCO Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:08 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Nearly 500 baseballs are now ready for the junior college world series this weekend. A dedicated team of ‘ball shaggers’ prepped with special mud made just for baseballs.

Ball Shagger Evan Gear is looking forward to the week. “Yeah, I’m really excited. It’s always fun. A week full of baseball, getting to be on the field, it’s always a fun time. I’ve been a ball shagger for three years.

A lot of work goes into prepping the balls for JUCO, so if you catch a foul, help these guys out and give it back.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana authorities say a 19-year-old high school student was killed in a train crash this week.
High school senior set to graduate killed in train crash, officials say
Police say the woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer.
Employee found dead inside Arby’s freezer identified
SUV and motorcycle crash
UPDATE: motorcylcist from weekend crash pronounced dead
arrest at mcdonalds on north avenue
Arrest made at McDonalds on North Avenue
SUV and motorcycle crash
29 Road and Patterson motorcycle accident

Latest News

Crash temporarily closes Highway 145
Crash temporarily closes Highway 145
Bill banning helicopter roundups introduced in DC
Bill banning helicopter roundups introduced in DC
Grand Junction works to get rid of uncontrollable weeds
Grand Junction works to get rid of uncontrollable weeds
RHPOTW
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week