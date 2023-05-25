Steve Bannon’s trial in ‘We Build the Wall’ scheme set for May 2024

FILE — Steve Bannon appears in Manhattan Supreme Court, Feb. 28, 2023 in New York. Bannon will...
FILE — Steve Bannon appears in Manhattan Supreme Court, Feb. 28, 2023 in New York. Bannon will stand trial next May on charges he duped donors who gave money to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, a judge in New York said Thursday, May 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Curtis Means/DailyMail via AP, Pool, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 9:05 AM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Steve Bannon, the conservative strategist and longtime all of Donald Trump, will stand trial next May on charges that he duped donors who gave money to build a wall along the U.S. southern border, a judge said Thursday.

Bannon’s trial in the “We Build the Wall” case will start May 27, 2024, right after the former president is scheduled to stand trial in the same Manhattan courtroom in an unrelated criminal case.

Bannon, 69, pleaded not guilty last September following his indictment on state money laundering, conspiracy, fraud and other charges. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg took up the case after Bannon’s federal prosecution was cut short by a Trump pardon.

Bannon is accused of falsely promising donors that all money given to the We Build the Wall campaign would go toward building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. Instead, prosecutors allege that the money was used to enrich Bannon and others involved in the project.

Brian Kolfage and Andrew Badolato pleaded guilty to federal charges and were sentenced to prison. A third defendant, Timothy Shea, was convicted in October and is scheduled to be sentenced next month.

Judge Juan Manuel Merchan is presiding over both the Bannon and Trump cases. Bannon is free pending trial. Thursday’s hearing lasted all of four minutes.

“We’ll see you back in here in May,” Bannon said as he left the courthouse in a black SUV.

