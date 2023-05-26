Get to Know the Wabash Valley Warriors

By Garrett Brown
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 7:31 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Wabash Valley Warriors are returning to the JUCO World Series in Grand Junction for the second year in a row.

Last year the Warriors made a deep tournament run, but were taken out by the eventual champion Central Arizona.

This year the Warriors once again won the Midwest district, and once again are bring a loaded offense to the Western Slope, averaging more than nine runs a game this season.

One of the big bats that make the Warrior lineup move is Infielder Nicklas Williams who boasts the fifth highest batting average, and fifth most rbi’s in NJCAA D1

