Warming up with fewer cooling showers

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Temperatures are doing the late-spring climb toward the start of summer, and the spring showers and thunderstorms are becoming fewer.

Tracking Smoke & Haze

We’ve still got some smoke swirling around. It’s in light concentrations, and it’s mostly elevated. You may notice a haze in the sky. You may even notice a light smell of smoke on the air. It may thin out and break up at times, but overall, it will be with us through at least Saturday. If you are sensitive to the smoke or have respiratory issues, it’s best to avoid being outdoors when you do smell the smoke.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mostly clear. We’ll cool from lower 80s around 6 PM to near 70 degrees by 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be mainly clear. Sunset is at 8:29 PM. Low temperatures by morning will be near 57 degrees around Grand Junction, 54 degrees around Montrose, 54 degrees around Delta, and 45 degrees around Cortez. Friday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and unseasonably warm. High temperatures will be near 88 degrees around Grand Junction, 83 degrees around Montrose, 86 degrees around Delta, and 82 degrees around Cortez.

Looking Ahead

We’ll stay mainly dry with a mix of sun and clouds through at least next Tuesday. High temperatures will be mainly in thd 80s all across the Western Slope. A small chance for rain returns to the forecast next Wednesday.

Updated Flood Alerts

Rivers are improving overall. A Flood Advisory is in effect for the Gunnison River from western Delta County to Grand Junction and for the Colorado River from Grand Junction to Moab. The Flood warning for the Dolores River has been cancelled. Even with the improvements, rivers are still running high and fast. It’s best to avoid recreation on the rivers for at least the next couple of weeks.

Tracking River Levels & Impact

The Colorado River near the Colorado-Utah state line was at 12.29 feet on Thursday afternoon. Small ups and downs in the water levels will keep the river just shy of its 12.5-foot action stage where minor flooding starts to occur. At this point, no further flooding is expected through at least next Thursday.

The Gunnison River near Grand Junction - just south of town - was measured Thursday afternoon at 10.20 feet - still above its 10-foot action stage where minor flooding starts to occur. The water level is slowly subsiding. Even with some daily ups and downs in the water level, the river is expected to subside below action stage on Friday night and continue easing through at least next Thursday.

The Plateau Creek near Cameo was up to 6.34 feet on Thursday afternoon. Water levels are slowly rising amid daily ups and downs of the water level. It is expected to rise above its 7.0-foot action stage on Friday night. It is forecast to reach a crest near 8.6 feet on late Wednesday or early Thursday of next week. Flooding could continue beyond this time frame, too.

7.5 feet: Some lowland flooding can be expected along Highway 65 just east of I-70.

8.0 feet: Water approaches homes in the low-lying areas adjacent to Plateau Creek.

Other rivers, including the Dolores River near Bedrock and the Gunnison River at Delta, are running high and fast, but for now they are expected to remain below their action stages and their flood stages. Remember that even rivers that aren’t flooding are dangerous due to their high water levels and fast-flowing water.

