Beautiful JUCO weekend ahead with a mix of sun and clouds

River Levels: Levels are starting to recede in some locations, but as some begin to taper off, others will rise, and we will see a significant rising trend for the Plateau Creek.

Plateau Creek near Cameo

As of Friday evening, the current river level is 6.57 feet. However, these trends will rise throughout the weekend and into next week. The rising progression will reach the action stage by tonight and, by next Tuesday night, get to the minor flood stage.

The flood stage at Plateau Creek is 8 feet.

Gunnison River near Utah, Colorado Stateline

While river levels are currently at 12.1 feet, they will start receding next week. The river levels will ride along the action stage, which is 12.5 feet, before falling below 12 feet by the following Monday.

Gunnison River near Grand Junction

Current river levels are at 9.98 feet, and again, like the Gunnison River near the state line, the trend will be the same around Grand Junction, and they will start to recede. However, they will rise and fall throughout the week by Sunday leading into Wednesday.

Our Next 24 hours:

Partly cloudy skies will continue throughout the day across the Western Slope. Some areas that received a light pop shower to a sprinkle will remain dry. Temperatures will stay in the lower 50s to upper 40s as our overnight lows.

By the weekend start, conditions will remain mostly the same for most locations. Some mountain areas could see a quick pop shower towards the afternoon and evening hours. For the valleys, conditions will remain dry.

JUCO Weekend:

JUCO starts on Saturday at Suplizio Field in Grand Junction, and if you plan on heading to any of the games this weekend, conditions will remain dry and stay under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures in Grand Junction will remain in the lower 80s for Saturday and rise to the mid-80s by Sunday.

Even when conditions will be great for JUCO baseball, the one essential part to remember being out in the heat is hydration. So if you go to any games this weekend and next week, ensure you drink enough fluids and have no signs of dehydration.

Signs of Dehydration:

Extreme thirst

Less frequent urination

Dark-colored urine

Fatigue

Dizziness

Confusion

The best way to prevent dehydration is to drink water. If you’re thirsty, you’re dehydrated.

