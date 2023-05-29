Bus Ride with the Blinn Buccaneers after their Round 1 Victory at JUCO

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Blinn Buccaneers had a successful first game of this year’s JUCO World Series, taking down the Gaston Rhinos at a final of 9-3 in their first game back in the Grand Valley in nine years.

The Bucs now advance to take on the winner of Monday’s game between Shelton State and Wabash Valley. Blinn’s next game is scheduled for 7:00pm Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.