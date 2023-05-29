Bus Ride with the Blinn Buccaneers after their Round 1 Victory at JUCO

By Garrett Brown
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 7:09 PM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Blinn Buccaneers had a successful first game of this year’s JUCO World Series, taking down the Gaston Rhinos at a final of 9-3 in their first game back in the Grand Valley in nine years.

The Bucs now advance to take on the winner of Monday’s game between Shelton State and Wabash Valley. Blinn’s next game is scheduled for 7:00pm Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

arrest at mcdonalds on north avenue
Man accused of waving gun in North Ave drive-thru identified by police
SUV and motorcycle crash
UPDATE: motorcylcist from weekend crash pronounced dead
SUV and motorcycle crash
29 Road and Patterson motorcycle accident
Pedestrian hit by a driver
Pedestrian hit by driver on 28 Road and North Avenue
Grand Junction City Council escooter launch event.
Do electric scooters live up to the city’s promises?

Latest News

Victory Bus ride with the blinn buccaneers
Bus Ride with Blinn Buccaneers
juco live
JUCO World Series Day 1
State threatening to seize 10 boats at Ala Wai Boat Harbor, citing expired permits
Water levels are gradually coming down across much of the Western Slope, but Plateau Creek will...
Western Slope River Flooding Update - May 26, 2023