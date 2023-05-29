JUCO World Series Day 2

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Day 2 of the 65th Junior College World Series saw the first pair of teams bow out of the tournament.

Blinn sails past Gaston 9-3

Blinn gets cooking early at the plate thanks to a two-homerun game by Ian Collier. While Gaston couldn’t answer back. Blinn sails past Gaston 9-3. Blinn will play the winner of Shelton State and Wabash Valley.

Delgado survives against Andrew 11-5

Delgado has their footing after a tough first-round loss. Josh Alexander put up 3 RBIs to help propel Delgado further and avoid elimination. Andrew College will be headed home without a win in their first JUCO World Series Appearance.

Johnson County gets hot vs Salt Lake 16-4(5)

After being upset in the first round the Johnson County Cavaliers showed why they were the number two overall seed in the tournament. The Cavs must a steady breeze carrying out to left center cause they seemingly could hit doubles whenever they wanted with runners on. Run ruling Salt Lake to eliminate the Bruins from tournament play.

