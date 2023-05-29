Woman drove car onto beach near beachgoers and into water, sheriff’s dept. says

A driver was arrested and charged with DUI and reckless driving, police said. (Source: Volusia County Sheriff's Office/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 7:02 AM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) – It was a scary scene in Florida over the weekend.

A car plowed into the water on Saturday.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said the driver was speeding down the beach in Smyrna Dunes Park.

The car got close to several families and their dogs, almost hitting a child.

The driver, a 26-year-old woman, was charged with driving under the influence and reckless driving.

No one was hurt.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

arrest at mcdonalds on north avenue
Man accused of waving gun in North Ave drive-thru identified by police
SUV and motorcycle crash
UPDATE: motorcylcist from weekend crash pronounced dead
SUV and motorcycle crash
29 Road and Patterson motorcycle accident
Pedestrian hit by a driver
Pedestrian hit by driver on 28 Road and North Avenue
Grand Junction City Council escooter launch event.
Do electric scooters live up to the city’s promises?

Latest News

A driver was arrested and charged with DUI and reckless driving, police said.
Car seen after driven into water at beach
Emergency crews responded to the scene of what appeared to be a partial building collapse in...
1 person rescued overnight after part of apartment building collapses in Iowa
FILE - President Joe Biden lays a wreath at The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington...
Biden to participate in Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony
The Department of Veterans Affairs wants to raise awareness of a final honor for veterans.
VA wants to improve veterans’ burial benefits access