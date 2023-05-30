Another quiet Tuesday with changes arriving on Wednesday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

River Levels: Our river level trends have remained the same, with Plateau Creek still being the area of concern. Levels will continue to rise for the Plateau Creek near Cameo.

Plateau Creek near Cameo

As of Tuesday at 5 am, the current river level is 7.22 feet. River levels are still rising and will be close to reaching the moderate stage by the middle of the week. Thursday’s levels will be the highest this week at 8.64 feet.

Throughout our Tuesday:

Our Tuesday is going to be another quiet day across the Western Slope. While some mountains can experience a quick popup scattered shower, the valleys will sit under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures in the valleys will warm back into the upper 80s for Grand Junction and lower 80s for Montrose.

Tuesday at JUCO:

It will be another great day to play ball at Suplizio Field, as conditions will remain quiet in Grand Junction. Some cloud cover will hang around, leading to partly cloudy skies. The first game starting at 10 am is Gaston vs. Shelton State; temperatures will sit in the mid-70s. In the second game, we have Delgado vs. Central Florida beginning at 2 pm, and temperatures for the second game are going tow-arm to the lower 80s. The final game of Wabash Valley vs. Blinn at 7 pm will have temperatures remaining in the mid-70s.

The Workweek Ahead:

We will start noticing changes across the Western Slope for our Wednesday. The valleys will see an increase in cloud cover, leading to mostly cloudy skies. While conditions will remain quiet for most of the day, there is a slight chance of a few sprinkles occurring around the afternoon to evening hours. The mountains will see scattered showers, thunderstorms, and even some snowfall. Temperatures will start to fall slowly throughout the remainder of the workweek.

Thursday, Delta, and Montrose will start having a better chance for some scattered thunderstorms to occur, and the next weather maker fires up across the Western Slope, bringing more widespread showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures for the valleys will hover into the upper to lower 70s.

Friday, we will continue to brace for more thunderstorms and shower activity across the Western Slope, and this is Grand Junctions’ best chance of reviving any storm activity. Unfortunately, it will also be Grand Junctions’ coldest day of the week, with temperatures hovering in the mid-70s.

The Weekend:

While storm chances continue for the start of the weekend, temperatures will gradually return to the warming trend. Tempereayurse for the valleys will rise into the upper to mid-70s and return into the lower 80s for Grand Junction by Sunday. Conditions for the valleys will start to dry out by the end of the week.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.