JUCO World Series Day 3

By Garrett Brown
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 12:28 AM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Day three of the JUCO World Series saw a couple of teams suffer their first loss of the tournament, as well as the field get trimmed down to seven teams

Wabash completes comeback against Shelton State, 6-5

Fireworks kick off Memorial Day as Wabash completes the comeback against Shelton State. Nicklas Williams had a four-hit day. Wabash survives winning 6-5.

Delgado powers past Johnson County 14-4 F/5

Delgado swims past Johnson Cunty in a huge hitting day. Bryan Broussard Jr. and Logan O’Neil help lead their team to a run-ruled elimination victory over Johnson County.

Weatherford puts on a show vs Central Florida 14-6 F/7

The Coyotes hung four runs on the board before the Patriots even got their first at-bats, and never surrendered the lead from there. Run ruling the number one overall seed at a final of 14-6.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

arrest at mcdonalds on north avenue
Man accused of waving gun in North Ave drive-thru identified by police
SUV and motorcycle crash
UPDATE: motorcylcist from weekend crash pronounced dead
SUV and motorcycle crash
29 Road and Patterson motorcycle accident
Pedestrian hit by a driver
Pedestrian hit by driver on 28 Road and North Avenue
Grand Junction City Council escooter launch event.
Do electric scooters live up to the city’s promises?

Latest News

Loveland officer fired after striking woman in the face, chief says
Loveland officer fired after striking woman in the face, chief says
Rivers running dangerously high in Delta County
Rivers running dangerously high in Delta County
Grand Junction Airport sees busiest travel season in history
Grand Junction Airport sees busiest travel season in history
Mesa County Sheriff's Office has made and arrest in Monday morning's shooting.
Deputies arrest Grand Junction Woman in connection with shooting