All four missing children and mother found safe

They were last seen on Friday in El Paso, Texas, and may have since been taken to southern Colorado.
By KKCO Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 3:12 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UPDATE 4:30 p.m. May 30

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KKCO) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has confirmed that Jennifer Carmony and all four of her children have been safely located.

___

This is an update to a developing story. Previous coverage is below.

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KKCO) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is looking for four endangered missing children.

42-year-old Jennifer Carmony and her four children were last seen on Friday, May 26 in El Paso, Texas, and are believed to be in the Colorado Springs area.

The CBI says that Carmony is considered a suspect in the family’s disappearance.

The missing children are 16-year-old Aidan Williams, 14-year-old Isabella Williams, 12-year-old Audrit Williams, and four-year-old Michael Carmony.

The family is believed to be traveling in a white 2008 Ford Expedition with a Texas plate reading LYC2812.

