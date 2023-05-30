UPDATE: motorcyclist transported to hospital after collision

Motorcycle accident
Motorcycle accident(Dave Jones)
By Gabriel Gonzalez
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 8:36 AM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - New information from the Grand Junction Police Department about yesterday’s accident on 29 Road and D Road.

According to the GJPD the crash involved two vehicles and one motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle was transported to the hospital by the Grand Junction Fire Department with serious bodily injuries. The accident happened around 1:30PM and blocked off several lanes of traffic.

This crash is still under investigation. All lanes have since reopened.

