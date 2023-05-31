Colorado bans sale of diet pills

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A new Colorado law signed on Tuesday is cracking down on diet culture. The newly signed law will prevent diet pills from being sold to kids.

It will go into effect on July 1st of next year. It will also bar Colorado insurers from using weight calculation to block patients from accessing eating disorder care.

A second bill also signed into law by Lieutenant Governor Dianne Primavera will create a program within the state to prevent Coloradans from developing eating disorders.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.