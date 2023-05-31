Colorado Deparment of Transportation funding

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Department of Transportation is announcing more funding that will be put towards upgrading some of Colorado’s roads after an intense winter.

The agency says 12 stretches of roadway are chosen and are getting prepared for repairs as soon as possible.

More than $17.6 million dollars will go to emergency projects. Three of the projects will be on I-70. One will be from the Eisenhower tunnel to Georgetown, one on the east side of Vail to Frisco and the third one will be on the east side of Parachute.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.