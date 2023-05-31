Colorado Deparment of Transportation funding

The Colorado Department of Transportation has secured a contractor for emergency repairs on...
The Colorado Department of Transportation has secured a contractor for emergency repairs on parts of Colorado Highway 133.(Pixabay)
By Bruclyn Tribble
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:20 AM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Department of Transportation is announcing more funding that will be put towards upgrading some of Colorado’s roads after an intense winter.

The agency says 12 stretches of roadway are chosen and are getting prepared for repairs as soon as possible.

More than $17.6 million dollars will go to emergency projects. Three of the projects will be on I-70. One will be from the Eisenhower tunnel to Georgetown, one on the east side of Vail to Frisco and the third one will be on the east side of Parachute.

