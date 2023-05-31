juco world series day 4

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Day four of the JUCO World Series saw two more teams get eliminated as the field gets trimmed down to half the original size.

Gaston stops out Shelton State 13-6

The Rhinos turned to small ball to take advantage of the Buccaneer defense, stealing seven bases total on the day, Center Fielder Wade Kelly contributed three on his own. Frustrations boiled over for the Bucs, Head Coach Bobby Sprowl was ejected as well as a pitcher. Then later the coach filling Sprowl’s duties was also ejected. Pair that with a nine run ninth, and Gaston has their first win of the tournament.

Central Florida pushes past Delgado 12-9

The number one seed lives to see another game. The Pats established themselves early with a homer by the Designated Hitter John Marant in the first, and didn’t surrender the lead from there as the Dolphins run in Grand Junction ends at a final of 12-9.

Wabash Valley beats Blinn 16-6

Wabash Valley hung on to their unbeaten record in the tournament, hanging nine runs on Blinn between the fifth and sixth innings and run rule the Bucs at a final of 16-6.

