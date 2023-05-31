A life saving opioid reversal medicine

A new program will now allow first responders to leave kits with people.
By Bruclyn Tribble
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:58 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The life saving opioid reversal medicine Naloxone is now available at Garfield County Public Health.

Garfield County Public Health and other entities are distributing Naloxone kits to help reduce the number of opioid overdose deaths. People can pick up one free naloxone kit per person at the Glenwood Springs or at Rifle Public Health Office locations.

