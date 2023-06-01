Angel Creek Campground closed for safety work

The campground will be closed until work is complete.
By KKCO Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 1:36 PM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
OURAY, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre, and Gunnison National Forests Ouray Ranger District announced the temporary closure of Angel Creek Campground.

The campground is located on a National Forest road. Crews are currently clearing out hazardous tree material.

Work began Tuesday to clear out trees showing signs of rot, disease, and structural weakness. Risks posed by weak or sick trees include falling branches or toppling trees.

The campground will be closed until work is complete.

