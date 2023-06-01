Another day of overcast skies with mountain storms

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

River Levels:

Plateau Creek near Cameo

Thursday at 5 am, the current river level is 6.94 feet. River levels are still rising and will reach 8.11 feet by next Wednesday. After that, river levels will rise and fall throughout the week into the start of next week.

Throughout our Thursday:

Our Thursday will be very similar to Wednesday, where skies will remain overcast to partly sunny throughout the day. Again, scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely for the mountains, and chances are possible for the valleys around noon to even hours.

Montrose is more likely to receive scattered showers around noon to evening than Grand Junction. Temperatures continue to take a hit as colder air arrives by Friday. Temperatures for Grand Junction and Montrose will sit in the mid to lower 70s as our high.

Thursday at JUCO:

JUCO is getting close to wrapping up, and we have two games on Thursday. The first game of Blinn vs. Weatherford begins at 2 pm, and the last is Wabash Valley, and Central Florida begins at 7 pm. For both games, temperatures will remain in the lower 60s under overcast skies with a slight chance of a light scattered shower to spring occurring for the first game leading into the evening hours.

The End of the Workweek:

For our Firtday, everything will shake up across the Western Slope. A low-pressure system will swing through the Western Slope, bringing widespread scattered showers and thunderstorms to the mountains and valleys. Temperatures will also remain the lowest for our Friday, with temperatures in the lower 70s in Grand Junction and mid-60s for Montrose. As the low pressure continues to push northeastward throughout our Friday, the rain and thunderstorms do not stop there but continue into our weekend.

The Weekend:

Grand Junction will continue to experience more rounds of rainfall by the midnight, morning, and afternoon hours for our Saturday. By the evening hours, most weather makers will sit around the Foothills and Front Range with scattered showers and thunderstorms still impacting the mountains. By Sunday, conditions will start to dry out, leading to partly cloudy skies for the valleys, but storm activity will continue for the mountains.

Temperatures will also warm by the weekend, and temperatures will sit in the mid-70s to lower 80s for Grand Junction. For Montrose, it will be upper 60s on Saturday and mid-70s on Sunday.

