City of Grand Junction not facing a lifeguard shortage like most of nation

Orchard Mesa Community Center Pool
Orchard Mesa Community Center Pool(kkco/kjct)
By Cristian Sida
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:17 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Summer is here, and families are cooling off at their own risk around the country; blame the shortage of lifeguards. But people in Grand Junction, you don’t have to worry about that.

“We’ve been very fortunate through a lot of our diligent effort to get a lot of really great quality candidates,” said Parks and Recreation Ken Sherbenou.

He credits the City of Grand Junction’s employment of teenagers and early recruitment efforts.

Other cities aren’t as lucky. In other parts of Colorado, the Polis Administration is stepping up by distributing more than $20,000 to cities and towns to help pay for lifeguard training.

The coursework does include CPR, first aid, water rescues, and proper lifeguarding skills and expectations.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

arrest at mcdonalds on north avenue
Man accused of waving gun in North Ave drive-thru identified by police
Deputies arrest Grand Junction Woman in connection with shooting
Deputies arrest Grand Junction Woman in connection with shooting
Motorcyclist transported to hospital after collision
UPDATE: Motorcyclist transported to hospital after collision
Grand Junction City Council escooter launch event.
Do electric scooters live up to the city’s promises?
Xcel Energy wants back payments from customers after months of billing errors
Xcel Energy wants back payments from customers after months of billing errors

Latest News

Police lights generic
D.A. determines deputy-involved shooting justified
Montrose County developing new plan for wildfires
Montrose County developing new plan for wildfires
Angel Creek Campground closed for safety work
Angel Creek Campground closed for safety work
Legislation introduced to create more grants for agriculture programs
Legislation introduced to create more grants for agriculture programs