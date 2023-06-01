D.A. determines deputy-involved shooting justified

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - 21st Judicial District Attorney, Dan Rubinstein finished his investigation into a January 2023 deputy-involved shooting, determining the shooting to be justified.

The shooting happened on January 24, in the parking lot at the Carl’s Junior at 2842 North Avenue in Grand Junction.

According to Rubinstein’s report, Mesa County Sheriff’s deputies were trying to find 25-year-old Emilio Cordova, who had outstanding warrants and walked away from prison work release. According to the report, Cordova indicated he was not going back to the Mesa County Detention Center.

While attempting to make contact with Cordova at Carl’s Junior, deputies said Cordova tried to drive off. In doing so, Cordova reportedly crashed through the drive-thru menu sign. Deputy Devrin Sandell reported Cordova then attempted to run him over, and he feared for his own safety, as well as the other law enforcement officers and the general public.

The report said Sandell fired 12 shots at the car, hitting Cordova in his left shoulder. Cordova was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital, with non-life-threatening injuries, before being taken to the Mesa County Detention Center.

In his report, Rubinstein stated filing charges against Deputy Sandell would be inappropriate.

Cordova is in the Mesa County Detention Center. He’s charged with attempted first-degree murder, and first-degree assault among other charges.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.