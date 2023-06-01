JUCO World Series Day 5

By Garrett Brown
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 11:13 AM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On day five of the 65th annual Junior College World Series, another team’s tournament run ended, and only one undefeated team remained by the end of the day.

Blinn catches fire against Gaston, 15-0

The Bucs’ bats were only kept scoreless in one inning, en route to a run-rule victory in five innings. Second Baseman Tanner Reaves contributed two home runs and six RBIs alone.

Wabash continues to bash against Weatherford, 14-4

The first day with two games on the slate was the first day where every game was a run-rule victory. Wabash only had one home run in the game, but always found hits with runners on base, putting up three innings of four or more runs and put on a show against the only other team undefeated in the tournament.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

arrest at mcdonalds on north avenue
Man accused of waving gun in North Ave drive-thru identified by police
Deputies arrest Grand Junction Woman in connection with shooting
Deputies arrest Grand Junction Woman in connection with shooting
Motorcyclist transported to hospital after collision
UPDATE: Motorcyclist transported to hospital after collision
Grand Junction City Council escooter launch event.
Do electric scooters live up to the city’s promises?
Xcel Energy wants back payments from customers after months of billing errors
Xcel Energy wants back payments from customers after months of billing errors

Latest News

JUCO world series day 5
JUCO World Series day 5
Montrose airport officials give an update on renovation and expansion project
KEBLER PASS HAS SUSTAINED MAJOR DAMAGE DUE TO A RUNOFF.
Kebler Pass remains closed due to runoff
Old Spanish Trailhead
Trail crew developing master plan for trails with mesa county public health